Chan Sung Jung has shared a personal farewell to Eddie Cha, remembering the coach as a beloved friend after news of his death. The retired UFC featherweight, known as the Korean Zombie, posted a photograph of the pair smiling together and described the grief he was feeling when he arrived at Cha’s home.

Writing in Korean on Instagram, Jung said the loss had become real at the house. He described seeing himself alongside Cha in other people’s tributes, missing him deeply and continuing to cry. Jung also expressed his hope that the coach would find peace, saying he would wait for the day they could meet again.

Jung Shares A Personal Farewell To Cha

Jung closed his tribute with a direct expression of affection. In an English translation of his Korean words, he wrote:

“I love you so much, my friend.”

The statement adds Jung’s own remembrance to the tributes following Cha’s death. Iridium Sports Agency’s original announcement praised the coach’s care for athletes, his family life and his friendship with its staff and clients. Jung’s post focuses instead on the personal absence left behind, rather than the results or championships associated with Cha’s work.

A Bond That Continued Through Jung’s Farewell

Their relationship was visible at the end of Jung’s fighting career. Following his August 2023 bout with Max Holloway in Singapore, Jung announced his retirement and embraced Cha. UFC’s written retrospective of that farewell described the emotional embrace with his coach and his wife, placing those relationships at the center of his final night in the Octagon.

The account of Jung’s final fight against Holloway followed an earlier interview with Cha about working with Jung and Henry Cejudo. Those earlier accounts document a coaching connection that extended across training camps and into the former title challenger’s retirement.

Cha had explained the demands of those relationships in a January 2022 written UFC profile. He described long camps, substantial daily training hours and the trust fighters placed in a corner’s instructions. His approach was to improve an athlete’s existing strengths while separating immediate needs from longer-term technical development, rather than impose the same system on every fighter.

That work took him from building athletes at All In MMA in Southern California to Arizona after contact from Benson Henderson and MMA Lab coach John Crouch. Fight Ready’s coaching biography describes his method as a progression through stance, footwork and hand position before combinations and defense. Jung’s farewell remembers the person behind that detailed technical work: not only the voice helping him prepare, but a friend whose absence he is now confronting.