Cheick Kongo Gets Buzzer-Beating Submission Win Over Sergei Kharitonov – Bellator 265 Results (Highlights)

Cheick Kongo once again delivered a comeback victory.

Kongo faced Russian veteran Sergei Kharitonov in a heavyweight headliner at Bellator 265 which took place Friday night at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Despite facing adversity in the first round as he took a lot of damage, the 46-year-old was able to turn things around in the second round by hurting Kharitonov with a number of strikes.

He eventually took his foe down before taking his back and sinking in the rear naked choke to get the tap right as the second round came to a close.

As a result, Kongo is back in the win column after going winless in his last two outings against Ryan Bader and Tim Johnson.

Check out the highlights below:

Here are the full Bellator 265 main card results:

Cheick Kongo def. Sergei Kharitonov via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:59

Logan Storley def. Dante Schiro via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marcelo Golm def. Billy Swanson via TKO (strikes) – Round 1, 4:57

Jornel Lugo def. Keith Lee via technical submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 5:00