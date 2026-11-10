Koji Nakamura Seeks All-Round Approach To First Title Fight

Koji Nakamura intends to use more than his signature left high kick in his first title fight. His November 10 written interview with Shojiro Kameike explains the move toward integrated MMA.

The veteran faces Shuya Kimura for the vacant featherweight championship at GLADIATOR 037 on November 15 at 176BOX in Toyonaka, Osaka. The promotion announced the matchup after Hirotaka Nakagawa relinquished the belt following an injury in a workplace accident. Its account describes the former champion working toward recovery and a return, rather than confirming when he will compete again.

Different Routes To The Vacant Belt

For Kimura, this is a return to the organization where he began his MMA career in December 2023. GLADIATOR describes four consecutive first-round knockouts, including appearances elsewhere, before he entered RIZIN and won his debut there by knockout. Subsequent defeats against international opposition preceded this rebuilding opportunity. He has not competed for GLADIATOR since October 2024. Nakamura, representing Pancrase Osaka Inagaki-gumi, brings a different career stage to the contest against the BRAVE GYM fighter. The promotion identifies him as 41 and frames the matchup around that generational contrast, with a championship available to the winner rather than an incumbent making a defense.

Nakamura’s latest GLADIATOR performance provides a specific example of his ground game. The official June 28 result records a rear-naked-choke win over Shota Taguchi at 3:26 of the second round. Their featherweight bout was scheduled for three five-minute rounds.

In English translation and paraphrase, Nakamura said rehabilitation after the Takuma Okada loss included a blue-belt jiu-jitsu victory. Local scheduling and a teammate sharing his division shaped his options. He chose summer with his children, expected November action, but not this opportunity after 17 professional years. His corner suggested the June takedown; he still wanted a more satisfying performance. Winning—even by decision—and enjoying his remaining career matter. He noted GLADIATOR’s stronger roster and its fighters progressing to RIZIN and Road to UFC.

The promotion has released a dedicated preview of this featherweight title matchup. It accompanies the newly published written assessment; it is not the recording of that interview.

He respects Kimura’s Nippon Kempo speed, which could exceed his expectations. Without claiming Majima- or Karamov-level grappling, he wants transitions and experience to create striking openings. He expects a finish in either direction, not necessarily his own victory.

First-Session Main Event

The November 10 running order places their championship contest sixth and last in the first session, over three five-minute rounds. Immediately before it, flyweight champion Natsuki Kumazaki defends against challenger Taniguchi. The separate second session ends with Jun against Hwang Jun-ho, listed by his Finisher nickname. That distinction matters for spectators following the featherweight title fight: Kimura and Nakamura headline the first program, not the final bout of the entire two-part show.

posterVisual GLADIATOR 037 Part1 2026 11.15 sun

BODYMAKER presents

｢GLADIATOR 037｣ 1部

メインイベント

第6試合

■GLADIATORフェザー級王座決定戦5分3R

木村柊也(BRAVEGYM)

vs

中村晃司(パンクラス大阪 稲垣組) セミファイナル

第5試合

■GLADIATORフライ級タイトルマッチ5分3R… pic.twitter.com/DJwxXGx0WI — GLADIATOR official (@GLADIATOR_MMA_) November 7, 2026

The current event page lists separate tickets for the two sessions. First-session doors open at 11 a.m., with competition scheduled from noon; the second session opens at 3 p.m. and starts at 4 p.m. Those are local Japanese times and session schedules, not confirmed individual walkout times.