Kobe Bryant To Receive Tribute During UFC 247 Broadcast

UFC 247 Will Feature A Tribute To Kobe Bryant

The world lost a true inspirational figure when NBA superstar Kobe Bryant passed away, Now it seems that the UFC will be paying tribute to this legend at UFC 247, this weekend.

Bryant and his daughter, as well as other passengers were killed in a tragic helicopter accident just over a week ago. This unexpected horror took the world by shock, as he was a household name. Although he was far from perfect, he did an excellent job as an athlete, and ambassador for the NBA.

Despite the fight that MMA is not what you think of when you think about Kobe Bryant, he did have an affect on the sport. This is why the UFC has decided to put together a tribute for him, which will play during UFC 247, on Saturday. Dana White confirmed this on TMZ, explaining that Kobe was actually an investor in the UFC.

“You look at Kobe bryant the basketball player, right? Then the guy won an Oscar, and all the other things that this guy has accomplished in his life. Well, also he was one of the big investors in Body Armor, the company that’s a sponsor of the UFC,” White said. “He was also an investor in the UFC, and the UFC killed it last year,” he continued. “I mean 2019, when I say 2019 was our best year…others years, 2019’s through the roof. It was massive. So the owners got a distribution, and Kobe got a distribution from the UFC, the Wednesday before the incident.”

This is a great gesture from the UFC, to pay respect to Kobe Bryant. It is not uncommon to see this from fallen combat sports athletes, but it is rare to see this for a basketball player. That just goes to show how impactful he was.