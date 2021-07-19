Drakkar Klose Reacts to Jeremy Stephens Loss at UFC Vegas 31

Drakkar Klose was one of the first fighters to react to Jeremy Stephen’s loss at UFC Vegas 31. Despite the verbal lashing from Klose, Stephens is still eager to continue fighting in the UFC.

Drakkar Klose was awarded his show money after a freak incident with Jeremy Stephens that deemed him unable to compete in their matchup.

Shoving Incident

At the weigh-ins, Stephens shoved Klose as the men squared off for promotional purposes for their fight. Drakkar was furious at the notion, having to be held back from acting in retaliation. One night after, CT scans revealed that Klose suffered a significant injury from the shove, deeming him unable to compete. From that moment, Klose vowed to get “street justice” on Jeremy if he were to see him.

“I was at my weakest point, cutting weight, and that was a cheap shot. I had my hands behind my back. Dude, that’s something you do when you’re afraid, they do cheap shots. And that’s what I feel he did,” said Klose.

Since then, Stephens went on to fight Mateusz Gamrot last night. Gamrot easily put away Stephens in less than two minutes, finishing him with a devastating kimura submission.

Klose Reacts to Stephens Loss on Social Media

Klose reacted to the quick loss on social media and took a jab at Stephens, who called himself a “savage” heading into the match.

So “savage” the only fight @LiLHeathenMMA “won” in 3 years was against a man with his hands behind his back at weigh-ins. #UFCVegas31 @ufc — Drakkar Klose (@drakkarklose) July 18, 2021

Stephen reacts to his loss and wants quick return after recent loss against Mateusz Gamrot.

Feel I let a lot of people down tonight. Not my best performance, congrats to Gamrot and his team. Hope to get a quick turn around to show the world once again what I’m made of.

Rescheduling the Fight

UFC President Dana White wasn’t happy about the incident either. However, he stated his belief that the UFC will try to re-book the fight between Drakkar and Stephens later. So far, the ideal targeted timeframe for the matchup would be this summer.

Are fans excited for the re-booking of Klose vs. Stephens? Unless Klose sees Stephens in the streets, that is.