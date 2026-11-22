A second Japan Top Team opponent awaits Kleber Koike on New Year’s Eve. The former featherweight champion will face Hyuma Yasui at Super RIZIN 6 on December 31 in Nagoya.

The non-title contest is listed at 66 kilograms over three five-minute rounds at Vantelin Dome Nagoya. The promotion labels it its second Underdog Uprising matchup, a description of the pairing rather than a championship eliminator or a promise that the winner receives a title shot.

There is a direct connection to Koike’s previous assignment. He lost a unanimous decision to Kyoma Akimoto in August, and now faces another member of the same gym. Akimoto has moved on to a featherweight championship fight against Razhabali Shaidulloev on this year-end card; Yasui instead gets his own opportunity against an established former champion.

Koike Responds After A Difficult Championship Stretch

Koike’s official record shows how much his position has changed since regaining the belt. He beat Chihiro Suzuki by unanimous decision on New Year’s Eve in 2024, but Shaidulloev stopped him in the first round the following May. A split-decision defeat in the Mikuru Asakura rematch then left him needing a response.

That response came against Vugar Karamov at the end of 2025. Koike won unanimously before the subsequent setback against Akimoto. The Bonsai Jiu-Jitsu fighter has alternated between a win and a loss across those two appearances. His next opponent brings a different grappling background from the submission specialists who have defined much of his championship career.

#SuperRIZIN6 🏯

🔥 NEW FIGHT ANNOUNCED! 🔥 ⚔️ UNDERDOG UPRISING MATCH 2 ⚔️

🥊 RIZIN MMA Rules | 5 Min × 3R | 66.0kg 🟥 Kleber Koike 🇧🇷 / @KoikeKleber

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🟦 Hyuma Yasui 🇯🇵 / @HyumaYasui [ #SuperRIZIN6 | Watch on #RIZINtv | 12/30 Wed 8pm PT / 11pm ET ] pic.twitter.com/lpJ3qCKbuv — RIZIN.tv (@RIZINTV_) November 21, 2026

Koike welcomed the announcement in a November 21 written X post. In an English translation of his Japanese message, he expressed happiness about returning to the ring, thanked RIZIN and credited supporters for making their voices heard. He also thanked those who had continued backing him and said he looked forward to seeing them at year’s end.

Yasui’s Judo Route Leads To A Former Champion

Yasui offered a much shorter written response on November 21: in English translation, his Japanese post declared his intention to beat his opponent. That is a pre-fight prediction, not evidence of how the scheduled contest will unfold.

Yasui’s background is in judo, which he practiced from junior high school through university. RIZIN’s biography records tournament success in Miyazaki during high school and another student weight-category championship while he attended Kwansei Gakuin University. He joined Japan Top Team in 2023 as he worked toward professional MMA.

His early competition included an unbeaten six-bout BreakingDown run, which should not be confused with six professional MMA victories. He entered DEEP’s amateur ranks before winning four consecutive finishes in the one-day Future King tournament. His professional debut followed in August 2024, with a decision victory.

The route has not been uninterrupted. Jinnosuke Kashimura handed him a decision defeat at bantamweight in November 2025. A subsequent DEEP contest against Toshiki Mori was initially recorded as a doctor-stoppage loss before being changed to a disqualification victory because of an illegal grounded knee. Yasui returned to RIZIN in October and outpointed Cafaro over three rounds in Nagasaki.

Koike will be 37 for the year-end fight. Yasui, born on December 29, 2000, turns 26 two days before it. The veteran’s championship experience and the newcomer’s recent international win give the matchup its contrast without establishing which grappler will control their first meeting.