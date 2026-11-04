Kim Soo Chul Wants RIZIN Focus, Clarifies ROAD FC Rest Account

Kim Soo Chul wants to concentrate on RIZIN and disputes the account that he requested a ROAD FC break. In a Japanese written interview published by MMAPLANET on November 3, he explained his reassessment before facing Ryuya Fukuda.

Kim said ROAD FC told him no bout was planned alongside its interim-title fight. He welcomed family time and self-assessment. His March assignment followed orbital-fracture surgery and a training restart, limiting technical preparation. He had previously competed unaware of the fracture; alternating promotions and an earlier five-fight annual pace now demand greater physical care.

He described ordinary condition, expects to compete uninjured, and respects Fukuda’s accuracy and power despite his flyweight origins. He wants outside-distance work alongside pressure. His self-directed study includes nighttime shadowboxing and translated fighter/coach interviews, not computer-generated tactical advice.

Kim considers Danny Sabatello ahead, denies title entitlement even with victory, and remains focused on Fukuda. He trusts his effort but cannot promise visible stylistic change; persistence is his pledge.

The Assignment Is Set For November 8

RIZIN’s current official card places the matchup at number eleven on Sunday, November 8, at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY in Funabashi, Chiba. It is a non-title bantamweight contest under the promotion’s MMA rules, scheduled for three five-minute rounds at 61 kilograms. Doors are listed for 12:30 p.m. Japan time, with the event beginning at 2 p.m., or 5 a.m. UTC.

Naoki Inoue versus Yrysbek Tilenov follows, before Makoto Shinryu defends the flyweight championship against Tony Laramie. The announced order gives Kim and Fukuda a prominent place below those final two contests; it does not attach an automatic title opportunity to their bout. The promotion confirmed that sequence in its November 4 written announcement.

Recent RIZIN Setbacks Explain The Technical Reset

Kim’s most recent promotional appearance ended in a unanimous-decision defeat to Shoko Sato in Korea on May 31, 2025. The official account describes repeated entries into the clinch and takedown attempts, with Sato repeatedly escaping and meeting the advances with short punches and elbows. All three judges favored Sato after the scheduled three rounds. That contest supplies concrete context for the present discussion of pressure and distance, rather than a prediction about Sunday.

Before that, Inoue stopped him in their vacant-title fight at RIZIN 48 on September 29, 2024. The recorded finish was a first-round TKO at 3:55. RIZIN’s report describes Inoue countering an entry with a left hook, following with punches and forcing the referee’s intervention. Kim’s next Japanese appearance therefore comes after a title defeat, not as a defending RIZIN champion.

Fukuda also enters after a striking setback. Azizbek Temirov knocked him out with standing punches at 1:40 of round two at RIZIN LANDMARK 13 in Fukuoka. The official report describes Fukuda taking the center and using his jab before a right hook caught him as he lowered himself to punch. Those documented countering exchanges make the proposed distance adjustment particularly relevant, without establishing which man will control it this time.

RIZIN lists Kim with ROAD GYM WONJU MMA in South Korea. His promotional history includes a decision victory over Hiromasa Ougikubo in September 2022 and a second-round stoppage of Taichi Nakajima in April 2024. Those wins are the foundation of an established place in the division, while the subsequent losses explain why his current assessment emphasizes rebuilding rather than demanding an immediate championship assignment.