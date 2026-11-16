Kim Kyung Pyo identified nerves he could not control as a major factor in his RIZIN 55 defeat, rather than saying Nurkhan Zhumagazy had intimidated him. RIZIN published his Japanese-language written post-fight responses on November 10.

Zhumagazy won their November 8 lightweight bout by TKO from ground punches at 3:34 of Round 1. The official report describes Kim initially pressing him into a corner and briefly putting him down with a single-leg attempt. Zhumagazy recovered, later brought Kim to the canvas and landed repeated punches near the ropes before the referee stopped the contest.

Kim considered the younger opponent strong, well prepared and defensively sound, without finding his abilities surprising. He felt his own loss of balance contributed to going down; repeated shots to his chin then frustrated his attempts to stand. Those were his explanations, not a change to the official result.

Recovery Before Another Appearance

He also said a knee problem had moved the intended October appearance to November. Afterward he described mild dizziness and other injuries requiring attention. He wanted to fight soon after recovery but needed time to consider his future, with developing his own MMA remaining more important than the pressure of chasing a belt. He did not announce retirement or a next bout.

A Familiar Mental Challenge, With A Different Outcome

This was not the first time Kim had publicly discussed the mental demands surrounding a RIZIN appearance. In the promotion’s written interview after his April 2023 debut win over Patrick Usami, he described struggling emotionally during the weight cut and even shortly before entering the ring. He said finishing the contest and feeling that he had expressed his preparation helped explain why he continued competing. The account belongs to that earlier event, not to the November 2026 loss.

His description of the 2023 introduction was not entirely negative. He recalled being surprised by the scale of the production, then deciding to enjoy the occasion when the opening ceremony’s effects sounded. He thanked the matchmakers and wanted to show Japanese supporters more of his abilities. That contrast gives context to his current self-assessment without establishing a medical condition or proving that the same circumstances caused both performances.

An Earlier Knee Setback

There is also a separately documented knee interruption in his record. On January 31, 2024, RIZIN announced his withdrawal from a planned February meeting with Yusuke Yachi after partial tears to ligaments in his left knee during training. The promotion reported an eight-week recovery assessment at that time and replaced him with Rikuto Shirakawa. Kim apologized and said he wanted to return with a victory after healing. That historical diagnosis must not be treated as the diagnosis or recovery timetable for the knee concern he described after RIZIN 55.