Kiichi Kunimoto Chooses Osaka For December 26 DEEP Return

Kiichi Kunimoto has chosen a hometown return after a year that, by his account, required three operations. The Japanese veteran will face Amiru Mano in a welterweight contest at DEEP OSAKA IMPACT 2026 7th ROUND on December 26.

The booking was announced by DEEP on November 4. In his own written statement later that day, Kunimoto said he had been offered a choice between competing in Tokyo and Osaka. He selected Osaka because he wanted a victory there to repay the local fans, sponsors and other supporters who had stood behind him.

Kunimoto linked the layoff to a painful title-fight defeat in March and a major injury. He did not identify the procedures in this statement, so the announcement establishes his planned competitive return rather than providing a diagnosis or an independent medical assessment.

At 45, he described himself as still committed to climbing back toward the top. He acknowledged Mano as a young opponent with momentum, while saying he intended to bring his accumulated experience, technique and resolve into the contest.

A Three-Round Assignment In The Evening Show

DEEP lists the welterweight matchup for three five-minute rounds. Kunimoto represents Cobra Kai, while Mano is listed with NEX SPORTS. The promotion places their contest first in its announced evening lineup; the release does not attach a championship to the fight.

That session also includes lightweight pairing Masashi Osawa versus Yudai Tanaka and a flyweight meeting between Yuri Suda and Shinnosuke. Those contests are scheduled for two five-minute rounds, as are the other supporting matches on the nine-bout announcement.

今年最後のDEEP大阪大会でストラッサー起一が地元で復帰戦などDEEP OSAKA IMPACT 2026 7th ROUNDが開催決定!

2026年12月26日（土）錦秀会 住吉区民センター大ホールhttps://t.co/Rub7DEm8XS pic.twitter.com/O6ivHvrlZE — DEEP/DEEP JEWELS OFFICAL (@jewels_deep) November 4, 2026

Yushin Okami publicly backed the comeback in a separate written post. He expressed respect for Kunimoto’s ability to keep getting back up and said he would watch him compete again. Kunimoto thanked him for the support, described him as a dependable presence and promised to prepare fully without regrets.

The Afternoon Card Settles A Different Prize

The same venue hosts DEEP OSAKA IMPACT 2026 6th ROUND earlier on December 26. Its central competitive stake is the West Japan bantamweight Grand Prix final between Ryuki Kirishima and Takuto, scheduled for three five-minute rounds.

A separate featherweight matchup between Sora Enmei and Doteki Ogawa also receives three rounds. The afternoon announcement additionally includes two DEEP JEWELS contests: Haruka “BOSS” Suzuki versus Ruri Sunshine at flyweight, and Mao Watanabe versus Marin at strawweight.

DEEP西日本バンタム級GPの決勝は切嶋龍輝が大空が頂点を懸けて激突などDEEP OSAKA IMPACT 2026 6th ROUNDが開催決定!

チケットは11月7日から発売!

2026年12月26日（土）錦秀会 住吉区民センター大ホールhttps://t.co/4P7r8ornIK pic.twitter.com/G5tGC6nREA — DEEP/DEEP JEWELS OFFICAL (@jewels_deep) November 4, 2026

Both events take place in the main hall of Kinshukai Sumiyoshi Kumin Center in Osaka. Afternoon doors open at 11:30 a.m., with opening bouts planned for 11:40 and the main program at noon. Evening doors open at 4:30 p.m.; its opening fight is set for 4:40 before the 5 p.m. start. All times are local.

Ticket sales begin November 7 through the announced ticketing outlet and participating gyms. Each event lists VIP seats at ¥20,000, SRS at ¥11,000 and reserved A seats at ¥9,000, with a ¥500 increase on the day. Kunimoto also invited prospective fight sponsors to contact him directly.

For families, the promoter allows children aged one or younger to attend free only when seated on a guardian’s lap. The venue address is 3-15-56 Minamisumiyoshi, Sumiyoshi Ward.