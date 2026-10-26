Khusein Askhabov Disqualified, Suspended After DMMAF Overturns Win

Khusein Askhabov has lost his victory over Reinaldo Ekson Oliveira after the Danish MMA Federation changed the result to a disqualification. The federation also suspended the fighter and his corner team for 12 months following their conduct at Airtox Dominance FC 8.0 on October 17.

The ruling, published October 26, applies to DMMAF-sanctioned events and activities, including coaching and corner work. It is not described as a worldwide ban.

DMMAF Takes Responsibility For The Original Decision

The federation said Askhabov tried to attack Oliveira during a timeout for a suspected eye poke. The referee restrained him while security intervened as his cornermen attempted to enter the cage. That conduct warranted disqualification irrespective of the initial stoppage, the board concluded.

DMMAF acknowledged its original decision was wrong and promised to strengthen procedures and support for officials. Its statement said:

“DMMAF acknowledges that the original decision was incorrect”

Oliveira Wants The Eye-Poke Complaint Addressed Too

Oliveira responded directly beneath the federation’s Instagram announcement. He thanked the organization for correcting the result but said its explanation did not settle his account of the contact that preceded the interruption.

The Brazilian denied pretending to be injured. He said a blow to the back of his head had affected him and alleged that Askhabov subsequently scratched his eye with a thumb, rather than striking it with a knuckle. Those are Oliveira’s allegations; the federation’s published official finding concerns conduct during the timeout.

He also disputed the suggestion that he simply abandoned the contest. According to his written response, he was removed from the cage because of safety concerns as well as the eye complaint. Describing the exchange between the fighters, he wrote:

“Khusein, you were yelling at me and I yelled back.”

Oliveira further claimed that he had agreed to compete despite his opponent missing weight, and that threats from Askhabov’s team later forced him and his coach to change hotels. He attributed his lost opportunity to finish the contest inside the cage to illegal techniques and unsporting conduct. Those additional claims are not findings made in DMMAF’s statement.

The promoter’s live fighter platform still displayed a first-round doctor-stoppage win for Askhabov when checked after the ruling. That listing had not caught up with the federation’s decision; it does not override the corrected result.

Askhabov previously competed in the UFC featherweight division. His UFC profile records a three-round unanimous-decision loss to Jamall Emmers on February 18, 2023, and currently lists his status as not fighting for the promotion.