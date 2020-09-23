Khamzat Chimaev is without a doubt, the hottest prospect in the UFC. With three company wins in three months, with three performance bonuses, it’s easy to understand why. His thunderous one-punch KO of Gerald Meerschaert in just 17 seconds at UFC Vegas 11 shocked the world once more. Looking for a step up in competition, Khamzat believes that his next opponent will be Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Continuing to Impress

Chimaev continues to impress throughout the course of his young career. In just three fights, Khamzat has 196 strikes landed, 3 finishes, and has only been struck twice. Fans of the sport wondered if Chimaev was a legitimate contender, or if he was a hype train that the sport always seems to find. Before anyone could make up their mind, a lighting strike of a right hand sent Gerald Meerschaert to the canvas.

Khamzat Calls Out Wonderboy on Twitter

Many fans are already believers in the skillset of Chimaev and wonder who he will fight next. While the UFC is planning to take a slow build approach to his career, he is proving why he is ready for ranked opponents. Which is why he took to social media to say that he is fighting Wonderboy Thompson.

We fighting next lets go leave Leon alone 🐺🐺 https://t.co/iltFiK7Nrm — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 22, 2020

Moving on the Fast Track

Originally, Wonderboy called out his very first opponent in Leon Edwards. Once Khamzat saw the tweet, he replied by insisting that he would be fighting Wonderboy instead.

“All due respect (towards Leon Edwards), which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up. I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird,” wrote Wonderboy. “We fighting next, lets go. Leave Leon alone,” replied Chimaev.

How do fans feel about a potential matchup between Khamzat and Wonderboy? Or is the fast track to contendership too fast for Chimaev?