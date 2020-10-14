Khamzat Chimaev is the UFC’s hottest new prospect. With such an impressive resume in his young UFC career, Chimaev believes that he is ready for the UFC’s elite. Already, it’s been revealed that Khamzat will headline a UFC event with a ranked opponent. Furthermore, he’s called out the likes of Stephen Thompson, Nick Diaz, and Conor Mcgregor. Now, Khamzat is setting his eyes on a fight with Nate Diaz and attempted to roast him in the process.

Khamzat Wants Smoke With Diaz Bros, Offers to Fight Nate

Khamzat tweeted that he would like to face Nick Diaz after his scheduled bout at UFC Vegas 11. However, Nick wasn’t the only target on his hit list. Now, Chimaev is also targeting Nate Diaz as well. Although it seems like every ranked fighter on the roster is on Khamzat’s radar. He took to social media to respond to a tweet from Nate, who likes to remind the world that he defeated Conor McGregor.

I don’t play fighting I fight so get your soft body to Vegas and I will smoke you on dec 19. You are a real fighter so let’s go @NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) October 13, 2020

Continuing the Pace

UFC President Dana White has already stated that would like to see Khamzat face Demian Maia. Additionally, he would prefer that the encounter takes place on FIght Island.

Maia would be a huge step up in competition for Khamzat Chimaev. Especially for his fourth UFC fight. However, both fighters are extremely aggressive and skilled on the ground. It will be fascinating to see how this bout goes if it happens. Matchmaking for Chimaev in the current climate seems more difficult than easy. Top-ranked fighters in the division don’t feel like they benefit from the fight. On the other hand, the organization is ready to turn Chimaev into a headlining act, and can only do so against formidable competition.