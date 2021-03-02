Khamzat Chimaev Seemingly Retires from MMA due to Ongoing Coronavirus Battle in Cryptic Social Media Post

A cryptic post on Instagram is eluding to the retirement of Khamzat Chimaev. After dealing with ongoing symptoms of COVID-19, Khamzat took to social media to announce that he is retiring from the sport. At least, that is what he is appearing to say so far.

Khamzat Chimaev continues to impress throughout the course of his young career. In just three fights, Khamzat has 196 strikes landed, 3 finishes, and has only been punched twice. Fans of the sport wondered if Chimaev was a legitimate contender, or if he was a hype train that the sport always seems to find. Before anyone could make up their mind, a lighting strike of a right hand sent Gerald Meerschaert to the canvas.

Battles with Covid

However, battles with Covid-19 have put a stop to Chimaev’s path to the top of the welterweight division. On multiple occasions, the lingering effects of the virus have paused scheduled fights against Leon Edwards, who now has a new opponent in Belal Muhammad.

Previously, Chimaev’s manager admitted that Khamzat believed he was going to die due to the coronavirus. Furthermore, that virus has taken a toll on Khamzat and he’s had to have several hospital trips because of it.

Khamzat Seemigly Retires from MMA

Now, in a cryptic social media post, Chimaev has seemingly retired from the sport of mixed martial arts. At least according to the message translated by Google.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for their support in my path in this sport. I think I’m done, yes, I know that I didn’t take the belt, but this is not the most important victory in this life, it may upset you, but my heart and body tell me everything.

Want to say a huge thank you to my team All-Star Gym Sweden. I want to say thank you so much UFC,” said Chimaev on Twitter.

Following this instagram post, Khamzat also posted a picture of a blood in the sink on his stories.

Chimaev also posted the following in his Instagram Story about 25 minutes ago. Translated photo via Reddit courtesy of r/mma user u/thesalamandirk pic.twitter.com/swBAaI9AT3 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 2, 2021

The End of a Young Career

If this is indeed the end of Khamzat’s career, he will be the first UFC fighter that has retired seemingly due to Covid. Khamzat finishes his UFC career with a record of 3-0, and a professional MMA record of 9 wins with 0 losses.