Undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev may only be 3-0 in the UFC so far. However that has not stopped him from calling for a fight with middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Bursting onto the scene, Chimaev has made himself quite the impression in his first few UFC fights. In 66 days, he has taken out three opponents in two weight classes, taking minimal damage in the process. This has left him with a ton of praise from Dana White, and it has forced him on the fast track with his next fight being a main event against a ranked contender. One of the people that were discussed as an opponent is Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, but apparently that fight will not be happening.

“Reports circulating that Khamzat Chimaev x Stephen Thompson is done for 11/19. I know that’s a fight UFC wanted, but just spoke to @WonderboyMMA who says that fight isn’t a done at all & he isn’t interested. He wants a top-ranked opponent like Leon Edwards or Jorge Masvidal next. Sorry, 12/19. Will be curious to see how this plays out. One thing is for certain: they appear to have moved away from the Demian Maia-Chimaev idea (for now).”

Khamzat Chimaev Wants Israel Adesanya

Although the fight with Wonderboy is not happening, Khamzat Chimaev has not given up hope for a big contest. After seeing Israel Adesanya successfully defend his middleweight title over the weekend, at UFC 253, the Dagestani took to his Twitter to call for a fight with the Last Stylebender. Not to mention, he shared a pretty cool graphic to help promote the idea of this bout.

“Borz is ready for the hunt and grab what belongs to him. @stylebender I am ready, make this happen @ufc @danawhite @seanshelby @mickmaynard2”

Obviously it seems virtually impossible that someone who has not fought a ranked opponent would fight for a title after three fights in the promotion. Then again, in mixed martial arts some pretty crazy things can happen. So perhaps it is possible that we will see Khamzat Chimaev vs Israel Adesanya.