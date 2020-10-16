Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have been having quite the spat on social media recently. The undefeated Dagestani has now gone as far as to say that he is not very impressed with the Englishman.

If there has been one thing that Till has shown over the last several months, it’s that he is the king of being a social media troll. This did not change when Chimaev came across his path, as the two have gone back and forth on social media for a few days. Till had talked about fighting Chimaev, which is something that Khamzat seemed down for.

Khamzat Chimaev Is Not Impressed With Darren Till

Despite his willingness to fight Darren Till, it seems that Khamzat Chimaev does not find the Englishman particularly impressive. Speaking in a recent media day interview, the Dagestani fighter said he was not surprised that Till called for a fight with him. That being said, he feels that this would not be a particularly challenging fight.

“This guy’s a nice, but not my level. I’m going to take him down, I’m going to smash him. I said to him ‘Come to Abu Dhabi, I’m waiting for you,'” Chimaev said.

Darren Till Fires Back

Naturally Darren Till did not take too kindly to these comments from Khamzat Chimaev. The former welterweight title challenger responded to these comments directly, giving an ominous threat to Khamzat on Twitter. Not only that, but he followed it up with another message, reassuring fans that it would not be a close contest.

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 we will see “Trust me @KChimaev will fall before my knees, it’s not even gonna be close.”

Again, this left Chimaev looking to respond, which he did on Instagram. Here he shared a picture of Till having been knocked out, reminding him of another fight was not particularly close.

“You mean like this @darrentill2 ? Because this really wasn’t close 😂”

This was not the end of Till’s social media attack on Chimaev. He then took to his Instagram to troll Khamzat in similar ways as he has trolled previous foes. He uploaded several pictures of Khamzat, giving a short and funny caption to each one.

Currently Khamzat Chimaev still has his sights set on fighting Demian Maia. On the other hand, it seems that there is something actually brewing between he and Darren Till. Perhaps the UFC will look to make this fight happen instead.