Khamzat Chimaev Smeshes Heavy Bag, Vows To ‘Dominate’ Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman

Undefeated welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is hard at work to prepare for his biggest test to date, against Leon Edwards. A recent training session saw him absolutely shredding a heavy bag in terrifying fashion.

Without a doubt, there has been no other UFC career quite like the one Chimaev has had. After initially bursting onto the scene with a rapid run of fights at both welterweight and middleweight, the UFC knew they had a star on their hands.

So despite him not having fought a ranked opponent, Khamzat was booked against number 3 ranked contender Leon Edwards, in a five-round main event. While the fight has been delayed due to the Chechen testing positive for COVID-19, it is set for March 13th.

Khamzat Chimaev Disrespects a Heavy Bag and Leon Edwards

With this being a big opportunity, Khamzat Chimaev is hard at work. The fruits of that labor were seen in a big way recently, as video has emerged of him in the gym, destroying a heavy bag by repeatedly picking it up and slamming it to the mat.

After this portion of the training, the 9-0 welterweight was doing some cardio on the treadmill, and he discussed his fight with Edwards. Here, he revealed that the only thing he has seen about Leon, was highlights of his loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“I want to smash him, brother. I want to destroy him. I want to take his head, And collect every head like this. I have nine right now, but soon I’ll have 10. Then we’ll continue collecting more, Chimaev said. “I’ve never seen Edwards fight, I’ve only seen highlights of Usman beating him. Highlights on YouTube, something like that. If Usman won like that, I’ll demolish him. “He has no knockout power or anything special at all. I’ll dominate both him and Usman. Inshallah. Soon.”

It is crazy to think that Khamzat Chimaev knows virtually nothing about Leon Edwards heading into this fight. It will be interesting to see if that backfires or if it just adds to his legend.