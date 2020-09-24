The UFC has no doubt put undefeated prospect Khamzat Chimaev on the fast track. This has been made more evident when Dana White revealed that the next time he steps foot in the Octagon, it will be in a headlining role.

Nobody has had a UFC debut quite like Chimaev, going 3-0 in just 66 days. Not to mention the fact that he actually has more post-fight bonuses than strikes absorbed in the UFC, only being hit twice in his three fights combined. This has led to some spectacular comparisons and crazy scenarios, such as him being booked in two fights at once, and him being expected to jump right up to face number 7 ranked veteran Demian Maia in his fourth fight with the promotion.

Khamzat Chimaev To Main Event His Next Event

Although there have been some conflicting reports about who Khamzat Chimaev will be facing next, with it becoming less likely that it will be Maia, Dana White decided to clear things up. Speaking with media on Fight Island, the UFC President revealed that the Dagestani’s next bout will be taking place against a ranked opponent, but did not confirm if this would be Maia. Not only that, but he revealed that Khamzat will be competing in the main event of his next card, which will be going down in Las Vegas instead of Fight Island.

Dana White confirms 5 round main event for Khamzat Chimaev against a ranked fighter #UFC253 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) September 24, 2020

Chimaev also followed up this news with similar comments on his Twitter. Here he explained that he already knows the date of his fight, and has agreed to the contest. However he is still waiting for confirmation on an opponent.

“I have a date , now they looking for other side. Five round main event

Thank you @danawhite for keeping your word .

Anybody . Anytime . Anywhere #KhamzatSmash”

This is obviously an unprecedented and exciting step up for Khamzat Chimaev. Although if this bout ends like any of his three previous UFC contests, the five rounds are just a formality.