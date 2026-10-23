Khamzat Chimaev Says He Would Follow Sean Strickland Beyond Middleweight

Khamzat Chimaev says a move out of middleweight would not end his pursuit of Sean Strickland, with the potential payday central to his interest.

Speaking with Mike Heck in an interview published October 22, he extended that pursuit to heavyweight. MMA Fighting’s written account quotes him:

“If he goes up to 205, I’ll go after him and take his head.”

Asked about returning to MMA while dealing with hand issues, Chimaev tied his readiness to an attractive offer. He said he was training and requesting a fight, without providing a date. Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov remained possibilities, depending on their own matchup’s status.

The contract dispute behind the proposed move

Strickland’s October 7 statements about leaving the middleweight belt behind were conditional. He connected a possible move to light heavyweight with completing his UFC obligations and eventually seeking a boxing match against Jake Paul. They were not an announcement of a title vacancy or a signed crossover bout. His public comparison with other fighters’ compensation also did not establish those earnings through contract documents.

UFC CEO Dana White’s earlier response focused on the timing of the agreement: he said Strickland had signed a new contract in May. White also said he had not personally discussed the complaints with him and had learned about them through social media. That response supplied neither a revised agreement nor permission to compete in boxing.

The competitive reason for a second meeting predates those negotiations. Strickland won their UFC 328 main event by split decision, ending Chimaev’s unbeaten professional MMA record and taking the 185-pound championship. Two judges scored it 48-47 for Strickland, while the third favored Chimaev by the same margin. Chimaev’s early grappling control gave way to more extended striking exchanges as the contest progressed.

Friendship and wrestling commitments shape the options

Chimaev also addressed Brendan Allen, a friend and training partner. He would consider facing him for sufficient pay and championship stakes, but saw little reason for an ordinary non-title meeting between them. He said they had discussed the possibility shortly before the interview.

That is consistent with Allen’s separately stated championship exception. Their current wrestling assignments do not pit the friends against each other. RAF lists Allen against Alexander Shlemenko at its October 23 Las Vegas event, with Chimaev opposite Robbie Lawler in the catchweight crossover co-main event. Arman Tsarukyan and Dillon Danis headline for the middleweight crossover championship.

The promotion advertises Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Fox Nation coverage at 9 p.m. Eastern. Its subsequent Abu Dhabi card lists Chimaev challenging Colby Covington for the cruiserweight crossover championship on November 14. Those are wrestling bookings, not confirmations of his next Octagon appearance.