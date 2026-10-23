Khamzat Chimaev Addresses Dillon Danis’s RAF 14 Brawl Claim

Khamzat Chimaev has answered Dillon Danis’s account of the RAF 14 brawl, emphasizing security’s role in restraining those involved. Red Corner MMA published the 51-second interview shortly after midnight UTC on October 23.

The interviewer showed a remark attributed to Danis, portraying him as one man against 50. That count was not independently established.

Chimaev describes security holding his side back

Chimaev mocked Danis for being on his own, suggesting nobody wanted to stand alongside him. He then addressed the suggestion of an army:

We don’t need any army for him, like just security holding us back, like hundred security.

He accused Danis of avoiding confrontation and attending for money, saying his talk would eventually be stopped. Asked about being nearby during Tsarukyan’s match, he indicated he would be. He said he did not care what might happen and would be ready if something did.

Khamzat Chimaev has responded to Dillon Danis’ claim that it was a “1 man army vs 50 men” following the brawl at RAF 14, as tensions continue to surround the incident. pic.twitter.com/j6h1PGcTao — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 23, 2026

The seated interview followed the altercation involving Tsarukyan and Danis. It adds a later response to the online remark, rather than establishing that another confrontation occurred. Chimaev’s account of restraint also remains an interested participant’s description, not an official reconstruction.

Lawler, not Danis, is his scheduled opponent

RAF’s current lineup places Chimaev opposite Robbie Lawler in the catchweight crossover co-main event. Danis challenges Tsarukyan in the middleweight crossover championship main event. The promotion’s revised date is October 23, despite the older October 3 date preserved in the original booking article’s URL.

The event is at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with Fox Nation coverage advertised for 9 p.m. Eastern. These are wrestling assignments, not UFC bouts. Thursday’s media-event disorder supplies no competitive result for either pairing, and Chimaev’s interview does not announce a replacement opponent or a cancellation.

The hostility also has a competitive background. RAF’s finalized June 13 record lists Chimaev defeating Danis 10–0 in their catchweight main event in St. Louis. All 10 points are allocated to the first period. The table credits Chimaev with one takedown and Danis with none. That completed meeting belongs to RAF 10, not to Friday’s Las Vegas card.

Ariel Helwani’s contemporaneous report supplies a separate account of the trigger for Thursday’s incident. He said Danis wore a disparaging shirt about Chimaev and that a question about it preceded Tsarukyan rising and swinging. Helwani expressly withheld certainty about whether contact was made.

Beyond Las Vegas, RAF also advertises Chimaev against Colby Covington on November 14 in Abu Dhabi. That is a separate future booking on its current calendar, not a newly announced Danis rematch arising from these remarks.