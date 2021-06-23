Khamzat Chimaev Declines To Fight Luke Rockhold In August

The return for the UFC’s hottest prospect, Khamzat Chimaev, is currently on hold.

The Rise

The Chechen star made absolute waves in his first three appearances under the UFC banner.

After a successful debut on Fight Island last summer, he would make the quickest turnaround in recent UFC history, winning another fight (in another weight class) in just a weeks time. Chimaev would continue his momentum earning a 17-second KO of Gerald Meerschaert in the following months.

Overcoming Adversity

“Borz” would then have three fights fall through with perennial contender Leon Edwards due to COVID-19.

The future didn’t look so bright for a while as Chimaev would announce his retirement after succumbing serious health issues that came with his Coronavirus case.

After some words from his team, political figures and UFC president Dana White, Chimaev decided to resume his UFC career and work his way towards UFC gold.

Declining Offers

Chimaev has been expected to return in August, however things have taken an interesting turn.

The dual-division standout has reportedly declined two dates to fight former UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold.

Luke Rockhold tells me he was offered a main event vs. Khamzat Chimaev on Aug. 28. He said he accepted but just got word Chimaev declined because he’s staying at 170. He also accepted a 3-rounder vs Chimaev on Aug. 7. “All respect but I thought he would fight anyone.” Rockhold said after Chimaev declined to fight him.

Rockhold is hoping to fighting by the end of the summer, he said. Wants a top-ranked 185er. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 23, 2021

It is still a big question on who Chimaev will return against but he will likely be competing at 170lbs for the foreseeable future.

Rockhold, on the other hand, is looking to fight a ranked contender later this summer.