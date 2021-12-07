Khamzat Chimaev Calls For UFC London Clash With Conor McGregor

Khamzat Chimaev believes the Diaz brothers are running from him, so he’s turning his attention to Conor McGregor.

Chimaev has been quickly rising up the UFC welterweight ranks. He is currently the number 11-ranked 170-pounder. UFC President Dana White has claimed that no one wants to fight the man known as “Borz.”

Recently, Chimaev has claimed that he wanted to greet Nick Diaz in Las Vegas but the Stockton Native bolted. Now, he believes Nate is doing all he can to avoid him.

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Conor McGregor?

Taking to his Twitter account, Nate Diaz suggested that Conor McGregor share the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev for an “easy” fight.

Let him fight kamrat that be a great fight to make

He needs a easy new guy to fight anyway he can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all

Great idea Nate 👏

Thanks 💯 pic.twitter.com/WyAj1oVsVu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 3, 2021

McGregor responded in a now-deleted tweet.

“No problem, b*tch.”

Chimaev then chimed in, slamming Diaz while praising McGregor and calling for a showdown with the “Notorious” one.

March in London let's do it bro King vs King @TheNotoriousMMA he ran away like his brother @NateDiaz209 209 ⚰️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 6, 2021

“March in London let’s do it bro. King vs. King. He [Nate Diaz] ran away like his brother.”

Chimaev isn’t likely to get McGregor anytime soon. The first-ever UFC “Champ-Champ” is still recovering from his broken tibia and fibula. At first, McGregor wanted to immediately get back to training but he’s thought better of it and is leaving no stone unturned so that his leg can fully heal.

One thing’s for sure, McGregor has been bulking up before jumping right into full-contact training. He’s been looking jacked as of late.