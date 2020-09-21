It is safe to say that Khamzat Chimaev is the hottest new addition to the UFC ranks. Following his latest performance, Dana White has found himself in a position he never thought possible.

If there was a certain type of fighter that Dana White would appreciate, there is no doubt that this man is Khamzat Chimaev. Making a record breaking turnaround time in his first two UFC fights, competing in two divisions, and dominating both opponents was impressive enough. However he took things to another level with his most recent win, a 17 second knockout over Gerald Meerschaert, and it immediately made people realize that this young Dageatani was something special, and not exactly the Khabib 2.0 that he was previously branded to be.

Dana White Gushes Over The Dageatani

Naturally, with these types of performances and his type of attitude, it is no surprise that Dana White is a fan of Khamzat Chimaev. This is why he had enough faith in the Dagestani’s ability to book him in two fights at once, with the second being against Demian Maia in October. However as the UFC President explained at the post-fight press conference, the undefeated prospect may get to fight someone else before Maia.

“(Chimaev) might fight before Maia and fight Maia too. Maia’s not going to be ready in time for this kid,” White said. “The guy’s special. I’ve been in this game my whole life, I’ve never seen anything like him. He’s special, he’s different, he wants to fight again. I’ve never been in a position where I’m like ‘Who’s next, how do we get him a fight, how do we get him over here, how do we do this, how do we do that?’ It’s fun and I like it, and I think if you’re a fight fan, this is the type of guy that you love to watch, and follow, and hate, and whatever it might be. This guy is one of the most special guys I’ve ever seen, if not the most special guy I’ve ever come across.”

Khamzat Chimaev Opens As Huge Favorite Over Demian Maia

Whether or not Khamzat Chimaev faces Demian Maia next or someone else beforehand is still to be determined. However oddsmakers have already gotten to work on the books for how this fight may go. As crazy as it may seem, at the time of writing the folks at BetOnline.ag have Khamzat listed as a -575 favorite over Maia, who returns at a +445 underdog.

These are some pretty crazy odds, given how little is known about Khamzat Chimaev. However he has certainly impressed in his first three fights, and it will be interesting to see how he can do against a crafty veteran like Demian Maia. Unless of course he fights someone else before that happens.