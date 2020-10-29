Khamzat Chimaev is winning over fans with his exciting style. As an exciting young prospect, Chimaev has three finish victories in three months, with three performance bonuses to match. Of course, fans all aboard the hype train and UFC President Dana White is buying into Khamzat mania. However, UFC Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya isn’t ready to deem Khamzat Chimeav as a legitimate threat. Even though Khamzat declared that he will beat Adesanya’s face.

Continuing to Impress

Chimaev continues to impress throughout the course of his young career. In just three fights, Khamzat has 196 strikes landed, 3 finishes, and has only been punched twice. Fans of the sport wondered if Chimaev was a legitimate contender, or if he was a hype train that the sport always seems to find. Before anyone could make up their mind, a lighting strike of a right hand sent Gerald Meerschaert to the canvas.

Khamzat on Adesanya

Khamzat spoke about Israel Adesanya to Dan Hardy. During the conversation, he revealed that he believes Paulo Costa was afraid at UFC 253. Furthermore, that he would beat Adesanya when they fight.

“I think Paulo Costa was scared in this fight,” Chimaev told Dan Hardy. “I don’t know why people are scared to go in the cage and fight. In the gym, everybody’s tough, like hard sparring. Then come to the cage, they are being chicken. I don’t understand this mentality.” “Adesanya is good in the standup, but nobody did wrestling against him,” Chimaev explained. “Yoel Romero, he only threw three or four punches in the standup. I can beat this guy. How is he going to come up from under me if I take him down? I don’t think he will. I’m going to beat his face.”

Earning a Title Shot

If Chimaev wants a crack at Israel, he has a lot of work to do. UFC legends like Daniel Cormier already believe that it’s time to give Khamzat a title shot. Many people believe the type. But a champion like Adesanya knows what it takes to get to the top and stay there. In that aspect, Chimaev is a long journey away.