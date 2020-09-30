Khabib Nurmagomedov holds many titles in the world of mixed martial arts. He is known as the UFC Lightweight champion. Furthermore, an undefeated fighter and one of the best grapplers to ever grace the octagon. In fact, many consider him the pound for pound best wrestler on the UFC roster, and to some, the best fighter. Recently, a video has appeared of Khabib showcasing his wrestling against an opponent much larger than himself.

They call Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘The Eagle.’ But, he wrestles bears in his spare time, so perhaps he should find a different moniker. There are tons of directions one could go to rename Khabib, and more than likely, it would come from one of his AKA training partners. Ask Daniel Cormier, and he’ll tell you that Nurmagomedov is ridiculously strong, and could easily outwrestle man larger than him in size.

Khabib Wrestling on Full Display

For those who don’t believe the hype of the Khabib folklore, look no further. In the following video, his wrestling is on full display against an opponent who wouldn’t be considered a lightweight by any standards. Furthermore, the video isn’t even current. So, with an even more refined skillset these days, the wrestling of Khabib can be certified as legendary.

The footage plausibly looks quite familiar to UFC fans. Throughout the course of the footage, Khabib is relentless with his single leg takedowns. Furthermore, he is shown using his trademarked chain wrestling to get his opponent against a wall, and do what he does best, maul his opponent.

Maul and Smash

Luckily for his opponent, the pair of men were strictly grabbling. Or else, Khabib would have relentlessly “smeshed” him into pieces. Or at least maul him into a state of fatigue. So badly, that he would tap at nearly any submission attempt.

For those who believe in the wrestling of Khabib, the footage proves as validation. Whoever is skeptical of his skill set these days, are simply oblivious