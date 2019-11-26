Betting Odds Release for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Floyd Mayweather

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match Odds Release

Floyd Mayweather’s announcement to return to competition has caused a ripple effect throughout the combat sports community. Even Floyd’s father was confused at the news of Mayweather’s return for 2020. Now that the announcement has been made, fans have asked themselves one question. Who will be the fighter that Mayweather faces first? Undoubtedly, one of the fighters with a chance to fight Floyd is UFC Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Odds on Khabib vs Floyd Happening Next

BetOnline, an online sports betting company, released odds on Mayweather’s next opponent. Not only did they give odds on the opponent, but they also released odds on the sport and promotion Mayweather will compete in.

According to BetOnline, Manny Pacquiao has the greatest odds to face Mayweather. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov is the MMA fighter with the greatest odds of facing Mayweather with +400 odds. Those probabilities for TJ Dillashaw must hurt, as he has expressed interest in wanting to fight Floyd.

Odds on Where Floyd Fights Next

Additionally, the betting site put on the odds on where Mayweather is most likely to fight next. According to BetOnline, Mayweather is most likely to return to his normal sport of boxing.

Speculation for Mayweather competing for the UFC in any capacity has always lingered through the rumor wire. However, Mayweather’s appearance with White at an NBA basketball game elevated the conspiracies.

If Mayweather somehow fights in the UFC, Nurmagomevdov has the greatest chances for it to happen. From a storytelling standpoint, the fight would be easy to sell. Both fighters have held the most prestigious title in their respective sports. And, both have managed to remain undefeated along the way. Plus, Dana White believes that Khabib is “the man right now.”

Betting Site Gives Khabib Small Chance at Victory

Odds on the bout between Floyd and Khabib were released as well if the two were to fight. Furthermore, as expected, the odds heavily favor Mayweather in a boxing match.

Opening odds from @SuperBookUSA for potential boxing match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather Jr. Nurmagomedov +1000

Mayweather -2000 pic.twitter.com/UYq7QcLIO0 — Covers (@Covers) November 24, 2019

SportsbookUSA‘s opening bout virtually give Khabib little to zero chance against Floyd in the ring. Khabib enters the betting lines at +1000 while Mayweather is a whopping -2000.

It seems like the betting world is almost certain that if Mayweather returns against Khabib, it’s an easy win. But, big odds can also earn a gambler big money. Especially if they believe in their fighter.

So, are there any fans out there crazy enough to place a $100 bet on Khabib? Doing so would earn yourself $1000.

Let us know in the comments below if anyone is willing to take the risk.