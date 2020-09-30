The Ultimate Fighter last aired its 28th season in late 2018. Since that moment, UFC President Dana White has stated on multiple occasions that the show would be making a return to television. In the recent past, it was discussed that the coaches for the show would be Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa. Furthermore, it’s been discussed that Khabib Nurmagomedov would clash against Conor McGregor as coaches for the show. Anyone excited about that can begin the calming down process, as Khabib isn’t interested in coaching against Conor on the show, now is he interested in a rematch.

UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov first faced Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 229. During the first two rounds, the Dagestani dominated and also knocked Conor down with a perfectly timed punch. Conor performed better in the third round but it was too late. Ultimately, Khabib was able to end the fight via submission in the fourth round.

Since that moment, rematch talk has been on the front of everybody’s minds. And the possibility of a rematch happening seems to sway back and forth like a pendulum. One day both men are ready to rematch, and the next, they’re over waiting for each other.

Ali on Khabib vs Conor Rematch and The Ultimate Fighter

However, Khabib is not interested in the rematch. Nor is he interested in the UFC’s idea to pit the men against each other as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter. Khabib’s coach Ali spoke to TMZ Sports about the UFC’s approach to re-boot the show.

“Last week Dana White called me. He said, Ali, what do you think if Khabib win, him and Conor do The Ultimate Fighter on ESPN?,” said Abdelaziz.” This is breaking news. I said, I don’t know, I’ll think about it.’And he said, of course, (vice versa) if Justin win, it would be Khabib vs. Conor on The Ultimate Fighter, coaching. It would have been f*****g huge. Probably would have went to the hospital because he would have beat his a** and his whole team. Or Justin Gaethje vs. (McGregor).”

Bringing Back The Ultimate Fighter

However, Khabib also expressed that he isn’t interested in a rematch against Conor. In fact, Ali said that the matchup would never happen and that he would “never again” face McGregor.

The UFC look has to continue its search for TUF coaches. At the moment, the promotion is short on rivalries that would generate enough buzz to captivate viewers. Without the biggest stars of the UFC willing to coach the show, the re-vamp may have to be put on ice.