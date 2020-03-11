Khabib Nurmagomedov TROLLS Conor McGregor via Twitter Regarding the Bar Incident

As we anticipate the long-awaited matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, fans can’t forget about another settle to score for Khabib. Lingering in the back of everyone’s mind is the “Notorious” Conor McGregor. The feud between Conor and Khabib is more of the most deep-rooted rivalries the sport has ever seen. Even McGregor himself has admitted that it has probably gone too far. However, both Khabib and Conor still throw shots at each other. And recently, Khabib has thrown another shot at McGregor about a bar disturbance that Conor took the blame for.

McGregor’s Bar “Fight”

The incident occurred when a drunken McGregor was upset that an old man denied a round of McGregor’s ‘Proper 12’ whiskey. After dismissing the whiskey on two separate occasions, the man continued to enjoy his time in the pub. McGregor looked annoyed as he continued to down some Proper 12 of his own. After, McGregor decided to punch the old man.

The McGregor punch landed clean on the victim’s head but it wasn’t enough to rattle him. Looking confused at why he was punched, he took the hit well. Remaining on his barstool, he appeared completely unphased by the punch.

Khabib Trolls Conor

Although the incident is old news, Khabib still took his chance to throw shots at McGregor. Recently, Khabib posted the video of the bar incident to his Twitter account.

show it to your son and say how good you are on the street fight pic.twitter.com/o6EXXW0yKt — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) March 9, 2020

“Show it to your son and say how good you are on the street fight,” wrote Nurmagomedov on Twitter.

Making the Rematch

Let this be a friendly reminder that the beef between Khabib and Conor is nowhere near its end. They will more than likely never get along.

Khabib’s upcoming bout against Tony Ferguson is slowly approaching. During that time, expect to hear an official announcement from the UFC regarding who and when McGregor will fight night.

So, if both competitors win, expect their rematch to get made quickly.