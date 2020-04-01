Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Boost As Russia Allows Private Flights To US

Glimmer Of Hope For Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson

All is not lost when it comes to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson. And this is not an April Fools joke either.

The combat sports world was once again resigned to losing out on the dream matchup taking place at UFC 249 on April 18 after it was revealed on Monday that Nurmagomedov would be stuck in Russia due to a cross-border travel ban.

It was reported soon after that the UFC had offered Justin Gaethje as a replacement opponent for Ferguson seemingly ending any chances of a Nurmagomedov fight. However, a lifeline has been handed.

Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency recently revealed that “The Eagle” could receive a permit for a private flight to the United States despite the cross-border travel ban.

“For Khabib to be allowed to fly to the US on a private jet, the flight company whose services he intends to use, should obtain a permit for flying out of Russia and for arrival in the USA,” the Federal Air Transport Agency said via RT (h/t Sport Express). “The companies which provide private air travel usually know which documents the passenger needs to have so that they will be granted entry on arrival at the border.”

However, there could be problems for Nurmagomedov when it comes to re-entering Russia should the fight go ahead.

“There are currently no restrictions on business aviation from Russia. Upon the availability of approval, the aircraft will be able to fly to the US. “But there are restrictions on arrival which were confirmed on Monday at the meeting of the Russian government’s Operational headquarters for the prevention of the spread of a new coronavirus infection. Consequently, Khabib could have separate problems with re-entering.”

UFC president Dana White still hasn’t given up on the fight as of yet and will no doubt be aware of this new development. If he is to pull this off, Nurmagomedov will need to get on a flight as soon as possible with UFC 249 just 17 days away.

Fingers crossed, everybody.