Khabib Nurmagomedov “Would ‘Smash John Cena’s Face’ in WWE,” Says Ali Abdelaziz

Ali Abdelaziz and many others believe that Khabib Nurmagomedov could have success in the world of professional wrestling. Some of the biggest stars in WWE also agree that Khabib should try his hand in the world of sports entertainment.

Ever since Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC, organization President Dana White has been trying to lure him back to the cage. After every significant event, it seemed like Dana was heading to dinner with Khabib to talk about his return. However, hopes of Khabib were drained after “The Eagle” met with former UFC owner Lorenzo Fertitta.

Since retiring, many fans wondered what could be next for Khabib. Amid Wrestlemania season, pro wrestling has been a destination on the minds of fans. As well as the electrifying WWE superstars themselves.

Khabib and the WWE

Khabib’s manager Ali spoke to TMZ Sports about a future in World Wrestling Entertainment. Of course, Abdelaziz aimed at the mountaintops and spoke about Khabib vs. John Cena.

“Let’s be real, if any of these soft steroid freaks want to go ahead and have a wrestling match with Khabib and they wanna get beat up for real, they know who they need to call,” Abdelaziz told TMZ Sports. “He’ll go there and he’ll smash John Cena’s face. After he’s done with them, they’re never gonna wrestle again.”

Superstars React

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre also spoke about Numagomedov and how he would perform inside of the squared circle.

“He’s so talented that I reckon he could make some noise, and if he can’t make the noise himself, we’ve got Paul Heyman,” said McIntyre to TMZ Sports. “We’ve got a few talented people that can carry the load when it comes to talking. I know ‘MVP’ has done a heck of a job for (Bobby) Lashley. But yeah, he’s such an amazing performer in the UFC. If he can’t quite figure out that part, we’ll make it work. I think the fans would be very excited to see him.”

Khabib might be retired from combat sports, but his name remains fresh on the minds of fans who still hope that he will decide to return. Should Khabib try his hand in the WWE?