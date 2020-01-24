Khabib Roasts Conor McGregor With Pictures Of Getting Choked In 3 Weight Classes

Khabib Posts Embarrassing Photos Of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently boasted about getting finishes at welterweight, lightweight, and featherweight. However, as Khabib Nurmagomedov points out, he has also been finished at those three weights, as well.

Khabib is obviously not a fan of McGregor’s, to say the least. Despite that, even he has to be impressed with the way Conor completely demolished Donald Cerrone, at UFC 246. It took just 40 seconds for “Cowboy” to get a broken nose, and orbital, and be finished with strikes on the ground. Although Cerrone may not be the toughest man to finish early, this was quicker than anyone has done it before.

Following the fight, McGregor made claims about being the first person to get stoppages at 170, 155, and 145. This was something that Nurmagomedov took notice of, and decided to fire back against. He took to Twitter to remind Conor that not only does he have finishes at those weights, but he has also been finished there, too.

Nurmagomedov could not resist the opportunity to roast McGregor here. He showed images of him getting rear naked choked by Nate Diaz at welterweight, and himself at lightweight. The third picture is an arm triangle choke from Joesph Duffy, early in his career, at featherweight.

Following McGregor’s UFC 246 win, Dana White expressed the desire to book a rematch between he and Khabib. On the other hand, neither man seems to want it, with Conor gunning for Jorge Masvidal. Not to mention, Khabib’s next fight against Tony Ferguson has the potential to be his toughest test to date.

Either way, it will never get old seeing these two talk smack about each other.