Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return to action is just under two weeks away and fans can now watch his preparation.

Nurmagomedov faces Justin Gaethje in a lightweight title unification fight in the UFC 254 headliner on October 24 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. It will be his first fight since September last year when he defended his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier.

And “The Eagle” is giving fans an inside look into his Dubai training camp as he released the first episode on his YouTube channel earlier this week.

Nurmagomedov’s Preparation For Gaethje

In the video, Nurmagomedov explains how that particular day was grappling day with his routine also including mitt work, running, weights and going to the sauna. There are also appearances from American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez as well as Nurmagomedov’s teammates Islam Makhachev, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov is also seen grappling alongside new Bellator signing and his other cousin Usman.

You can watch the full episode below:

Makhachev is also competing on the UFC 254 card though his opponent is yet to be determined. He was originally set to face former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos until the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Umar Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, will be making his UFC debut in a bantamweight bout with Kazakhstan’s Sergey Morozov.

All in all, UFC 254 will be a big night for team Nurmagomedov.