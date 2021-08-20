Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Tony Ferguson Should Retire: ‘Think About The Future’

It goes without saying that it has been a tough road for Tony Ferguson over his last few fights. In fact, Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that he should retire from competition after the way his last fights have gone.

Since the fifth and final time that Khabib and Ferguson were booked to fight each other, Tony has gone 0-3. This includes the first loss in 13 fights for El Cucuy, when Justin Gaethje stepped up to fight him after Nurmagomedov was forced out, and includes two other dominant losses.

Considering the way things have gone in his last few fights, Nurmagomedov says that Tony should consider retirement. Speaking with media following a recent Eagle FC event, he said that because of the damage that Tony has taken, someone in his camp should tell him it is time to hang it up.

“He is 38 years old. Tell me how he can make a comeback? He was dominated in his last three bouts. Different styles – a striker, a grappler… (Beneil) Dariush, (Charles) Oliveira, (Justin) Gaethje, they all dominated him both standing up and on the ground,” Khabib said. “When you are 38, I believe you have to pull the brakes and there have to be people around him to say, ‘Hey, you are aging. You have to stop.’”

Khabib Nurmagomedov Says It’s Not Personal

Given the harshness of these criticisms, one may think this is something personal that Khabib Nurmagomedov has against Tony Ferguson. However that is not the case at all.

Nurmagomedov goes on to explain that he had to have a similar discussion with one of his teammates, regarding the same concern. He says that it is a matter of Tony thinking about his health for the future.

“We have been saying that to Shamil for the last year and a half. Shamil is far from young, too. We gave our all to persuade him this should be his farewell fight, although if we had not told him that, he would’ve fought until he was 45,” Khabib said. “Fighting is a tough business, especially when you are not young and you keep getting knocked out. That affects your health. He has, like, more than 10 kids – he has to raise them. You have to think about the future, not just your MMA career. You turn 40, 50, 60 years old, how are you going to live life when you are over 50? You have to think about the future.”

Do you agree with Khabib Nurmagomedov? Should Tony Ferguson retire, or does he still have one more run left in him?