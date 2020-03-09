Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why Fighting During Ramadan Is ‘Very Dangerous’

Khabib Nurmagomedov Explains Why He Does Not Fight During Ramadan

Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for being a man of his religion. Now he explains why he takes Ramadan so seriously, and why he refuses to compete.

Khabib has worked to establish that he is a man of principle. Not only does he take his family and nationality seriously, but his Muslim practices are of the utmost importance. This was in full display in the build up to his fight with Conor McGregor, when he refused the Irishman’s offer for a drink of whiskey.

A big aspect of his religion that affects Khabib’s fighting career, is Ramadan. This is a month-long period every year, in which strict fasting is practiced from sun up, to sun down. As he explained to media, during a recent scrum, this process can be quite difficult to do, while preparing for a fight.

“Ramadan I take like a little bit off training, but I’m still training, too,” Nurmagomedov said. “I spend this time with family, parents, go to the mosque, pray. day and night fasting, and of course, we’re training, too. It’s very hard and very dangerous, too. All day, you don’t drink and you don’t eat. Injuries can come. That’s why we have not TOO much contact, and without sparring. It’s still hard.”

This year, Ramadan is from April 23rd – May 23rd. As Khabib Nurmagomedov explains in the interview, he is scheduled to fight on April 18th, and will need 45 days to recover after the fact. Therefore it seems that it will not be a quick turnaround after UFC 249. Regardless it is hard to argue with a man who wants to stand by his religion like this.