Khabib Nurmagomedov Sends Kind Message To Tony Ferguson After UFC 249 Loss: Your Son Will Be Proud

Khabib Nurmagomedov Give Tony Ferguson Nice Message After UFC 249 Loss

Tony Ferguson saw his twelve fight unbeaten streak broken over the weekend, at UFC 249. Following that heartbreaking setback, Khabib Nurmagomedov sent him a kind message, reminding him to keep his spirits up.

By all accounts, Tony should have fought for the undisputed title a long time ago. Not having lost in seven years, he was expected to finally face off against Khabib for the belt at UFC 249. However the global health crisis resulted in Khabib being stuck in Russia, while Justin Gaethje stepped up to face Ferguson in a now-interim title bout.

Unfortunately Ferguson would end up on the losing end of the bout, ending his unprecedented streak. It was a truly one-sided affair, with Justin winning nearly every minute before the TKO stoppage. However Khabib Nurmagomedov, while his rival, did not relish in Tony’s defeat. Instead he took to Twitter to offer Tony some kind words of encouragement, during this time of what is surely an immense amount of disappointment.

“Whatever happened is in the past. Heads up Tony, I hope everything is good with you and your family. When your son grow up, he’ll be proud with you. @TonyFergusonXT”

These were certainly heartwarming words from Khabib. It is good to see that he can keep their rivalry only inside competition, and recognize how difficult this loss must have been for Tony Ferguson. On the other hand, it must be a bittersweet feeling for El Cucuy, listening to these words from his would-be opponent.

Now that Justin Gaethje won the interim belt, Khabib Nurmagomedov will likely be fighting him next. It is just terrible that the fabled Tony Ferguson bout will likely never come to fruition.