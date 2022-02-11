Khabib Nurmagomedov & Max Holloway Set To Collide In Metaverse

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway didn’t get to share the Octagon but they will clash in the metaverse.

Legion Farm is a virtual world experience that brings gamers together to interact with pro athletes, content creators, and celebrities. Next on the docket for the platform will be a VR Boxing match between Khabib and Holloway on Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. ET. Daniel Cormier and Islam Makhachev will serve as commentators.

Khabib vs. Holloway In The Metaverse

Here are more details of the metaverse experience from Max Holloway’s Instagram account.

“Are you ready to make history?! On February 12, @legionfarm, a place where gamers meet and play with PRO players, will be hosting an epic event in Mozilla Hubs Metaverse with the First Metaverse Fight in the history of the Earth between Khabib Nurmagomedov and me! And you are invited to witness it. All you have to do: 1/ Follow the link in the bio

2/ Choose a suitable participation option

3/ Join the live broadcast on the LegionFarm channel on February 12 at 3 PM EST And that’s not all! My friends will also be there, so be ready to meet: -Khabib Nurmagomedov -Daniel Cormier

(Second daddest man on the planet) -Islam Makhachev Join the event personally right in the metaverse. You’ll get a chance to participate in a VR boxing match, speak face-to-face and take pictures with me and other special guests, PROs, and members of the LegionFarm community. Hurry up, sign up, and I’ll see you there!”

Legion Farm actually got the jump on the metaverse craze over the UFC. Dana White had appeared on the Full Send Podcast and made it clear that he plans to enter the world of VR and hosts fights in the metaverse.