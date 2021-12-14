Khabib Nurmagomedov Potentially Signing Kevin Lee To EFC, Open To Negotiating With Tony Ferguson & Cody Garbrandt

Khabib Nurmagomedov is looking to make some big moves for his Eagle FC promotion.

Nurmagomedov has gone from the most dominant lightweight in the history of MMA competition to running his own promotion. It’s uncharted territory for “The Eagle” but he hasn’t shown a single ounce of hesitancy. In fact, it looks like he’s on the verge of snagging a former ranked UFC competitor.

Khabib Close To Signing Kevin Lee, Willing To Speak With Ferguson & Garbrandt

During a media conference (via RT Sport), Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked if he’d be willing to talk with Tony Ferguson and Cody Garbrandt should they become available one day. Khabib responded by saying he won’t limit his options.

“Anything is possible. We are open to everything. In two days, when we will be holding another press conference we will be ready to announce the signing of Kevin Lee. We are close to finalizing the deal but nothing is official yet. Why not? These guys have built themselves throughout their careers. They have over 10 fights in the UFC and are former champions of the UFC. “

At the moment, Ferguson and Garbrandt are members of the UFC roster. As for Kevin Lee, he was recently released by the promotion following a unanimous decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez. “The Motown Phenom” has gone 1-4 in his last five outings.

Khabib Nurmagomedov being open to signing Ferguson is sure to come across as an eye-opener to many fans. After all, the two have traded barbs over the years and “El Cucuy” still fires shots towards “The Eagle” today. Of course, when it comes to business it would be wise to toss personal grudges to the side.

As for Garbrandt, there hasn’t been any bad blood with Khabib. In fact, back in 2017 “No Love” predicted that Khabib’s grappling would be too much for Edson Barboza and he was correct.