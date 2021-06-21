Khabib Nurmagomedov Drifting With A Professional Driver Is The Best Thing You’ll See All Week (VIDEO)

Khabib Nurmagomedov is known for being a pretty stoic guy most of the time, especially when he was in the Octagon. However that serious demeanor crumbled when he took a joyride with professional driver Anton Avdeyev.

Khabib has been doing a lot of incredible things since he announced his MMA retirement. He was back at it again recently, this time leaving the world of combat sports, for one based in professional driving.

A video was recently posted to Instagram that sees the former lightweight champion in a car, drifting with professional driver and multiple-time Kazakhstan Drift Champ Anton Avdeyev. The look on the Eagle’s face when being thrown around in this car is absolutely priceless.

“Am I the first one to scare Khabib?” Avdeyev wrote (translated via Google). “@khabib_nurmagomedov, I was glad to scare you and leave with the same smile of 32 teeth. Well, my nose was already crooked”

The Retired Life Of Khabib Nurmagomedov

When Khabib retired, he did not do so with the intent to slack off. He has opened a variety of business avenues since walking away from the sport, including starting a cell phone carrier and his own MMA promotion.

Of course, that does not mean he stopped having fun too, as evidenced by this recent experience with Avdeyev. Even if it may have been a bit scary for him to drift at such breakneck speeds, the look on his face tells everyone that he enjoyed himself.

It may be disappointing for fans that Khabib Nurmagomedov is retired from MMA, but at this point it is safe to say that he will be around the sport for a long time. Who knows, maybe we will see him pick up professional driving, now that he has experienced firsthand the kind of thrill that can come from it.