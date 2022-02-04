Khabib Nurmagomedov Dismisses Jake Paul’s Challenge: ‘I Don’t Think So’

Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t likely to take Jake Paul up on his offer.

Paul is an Internet star who has been making some waves in the world of combat sports. He is 5-0 as a pro boxer with two victories over former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. In their second encounter, Paul scored a one-punch knockout.

Khabib is a legend in the sport of MMA, retiring as the UFC Lightweight Champion. He also ended his career with a perfect pro record of 29-0.

Nurmagomedov now runs his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC. He publicly stated that the door is open for Jake to compete under his banner. Paul made a counter-offer, suggesting that he has an MMA bout with “The Eagle.”

Don’t Expect Khabib vs. Paul

Appearing on the FULL SEND podcast, Khabib Nurmagomedov said an MMA bout with Jake Paul wouldn’t last very long (via MMAJunkie.com).

“Come on, Jake Paul. I don’t think so. In MMA, (I’ll win in) like couple of minutes. He’s late a little bit because I’m finished. Of course we can think about this. I watched – it was sparring, or I watched some video where he’s doing, like, MMA with someone. He has to learn a lot.”

With that said, Khabib isn’t ruling out the possibility of doing business with Paul for Eagle FC.

“In boxing, he knows how to punch. He’s not bad in the boxing game. Anybody can box. You can box, too, but you never can wrestle. This is completely different. If he wants, we can give him a chance. We can sign him, and we can pay him, and we’ll see.”

Paul has been taking the UFC to task over fighter pay. He even went as far as to release a diss track aimed at UFC President Dana White.

Jake has also been making some real moves in the world of boxing outside of his own fights. His company, Most Valuable Promotions, teamed with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing to make the super fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano a reality.