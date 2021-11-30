Khabib Nurmagomedov Takes Inspiration From Dana White Minus The Baldness

Khabib Nurmagomedov aspires to “almost” be like Dana White but he doesn’t wish to lose his hair.

Nurmagomedov is the most dominant lightweight in the history of pro MMA competition. He ended his career with a perfect record of 29-0. Nowadays, Khabib is focused on coaching and being a promoter for Eagle FC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Would Rather Keep His Hair

Khabib Nurmagomedov has gotten a chance to pick the brain of UFC President Dana White over the years. He has the ability to take some things that have been successful for White and use them in Eagle FC.

With that said, Nurmagomedov told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that if he’s going to be anything like Dana, he does not want to be bald (via MMAJunkie.com).

“First of all, I have hair on my head. I see Dana’s photo when he was just beginning with the UFC, and right now you can see he doesn’t have hair on his head, you know? I don’t want to become like Dana.”

Of course, Khabib is joking about the part of not wanting to become like Dana as a promoter. That bald part, however, is another story.

“Yeah, I’m going to promote. I’m going to support. I’m going to be there – almost like Dana, but I don’t want to be like Dana with my hair. I want to save my hair.”

Nurmagomedov made it clear that he doesn’t wish to compete with other promotions. Khabib said there’s no denying the UFC is the top dog in MMA and he’s simply excited to begin his own journey as a promoter.

“We have only 12 months. If you want to become big, we need like five, six years. We need five, six years, and we have to do around the world, like everywhere, some events. We have to sign a lot of fights. It’s too early to talk about competing with some big fish. We’re just beginning, and I’m very excited about this journey.”

Back in 2020, Khabib purchased the GFC promotion. He then turned it into Eagle FC. Khabib will be bringing his promotion to Miami in January 2022.