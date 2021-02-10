Khabib Nurmagomedov Details Planned Meeting With Dana White: ‘I’d Like Him To Understand My Position’

While he still says that he will not be fighting again, Khabib Nurmagomedov will be meeting with Dana White one more time. He explained what is to be expected from this meeting, and what he hopes will happen with the lightweight division.

Since he beat Justin Gaethje and retired, Khabib has been constantly bombarded with questions on if this retirement was legitimate. The major reason for this, has been Dana White’s insistence that he will be fighting again.

The lightweight champ met with the UFC President recently, but this ultimately led to nothing. All that came out of it was Dana saying that Nurmagomedov wanted to see the outcome of the lightweight division, but did not like what he saw at UFC 257.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Wants Dana White To Understand

It was recently reveled that Dana White and Khabib Nurmagomedov would be meeting again, with the implication being that there would be one last attempt to get another fight out of the Dagestani. There are even rumors circulating of a fight between he and GSP.

However when speaking to media after his MMA promotion’s recent event, Nurmagomedov said that it was not abnormal for he and Dana to meet. In fact, he just wants to get Dana to understand where he is coming from and why he retired.

“We meet every time I’m there. It’s just been hyped up too much recently and I don’t really like it,” Khabib said. “When I’m in Vegas, we always see each other, have tea or dinner. I don’t want the media to know what we talk about — it’s between us. “In short, I told him that I didn’t like that the division is stuck and it’s because of me. Although some fighters have just fought each other, and it’s clear who should fight for the title and who should fight for the #1 contender spot.” “They just fought and the nexts are supposed to take place in May or June,” Khabib continued. “There’s some time for matchmaking but I’d like it all to be decided, and I let Dana know that I don’t want to hold it all up. I had my word, I achieved everything I wanted in the sport. “I also understand what Dana wants. He lost me and this sport needs fighters who generate big money. He’s in charge of the company and I understand what it’s like to be in that position. But I’d like him to understand my position too.”

