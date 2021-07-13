Khabib Nurmagomedov Confirms Turning Down GSP Fight: ‘I’m Really Finished’

It seemed to be that at one point, that the only fight that would lure former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was with Georges St-Pierre. However it seems that this is no longer the case, as Nurmagomedov reveals that he turned down that fight offer.

When Khabib announced that he was retiring, he seemed to be leaving the door open for a fight with GSP, even though the UFC was not very interested. Eventually, both men revealed that they had moved on from this fight, and were no longer interested for one reason or another.

However Nurmagomedov recently revealed in an interview, that the UFC finally did offer him the fight with the former two-division champion. At that point though, he just felt it best to let Georges keep his legacy, while the Dagestani settles in to retirement.

“(Dana White) sent me a message and said, ‘Hey, Georges St-Pierre wants to fight with you,’” Khabib said. “I said, ‘What can I do?’ I don’t know. I’m finished, you know? I think Georges is finished, too, you know. Let this guy be a legend. He’s 40 years old and I don’t understand why he has to fight. I think he has money, too. I’m finished. I’m really finished.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Constantly Be Asked To Return

With his retirement coming at such a young age, there is a bit of an expectation that Khabib Nurmagomedov will eventually return to action. However he maintains that he is truly retired for the foreseeable future.

That won’t stop people from asking him to return though, and this is something he is aware of. He says that he expects the UFC to constantly try pressuring him for a comeback, through the rest of his thirties.

“I’m only 32 years old,” Khabib said. “People are going to talk about this (for) maybe the next seven (or) eight years. Because for MMA, a lot of guys on the top are 37, 38, 39. They’re still on the top. People are going to talk about this until that day comes I think.”

It is disappointing that we never got to see the fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre. Fans will be wondering for the rest of time, who would have won this battle of legends.