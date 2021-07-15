Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes 66-Year Old Woman’s Birthday Wish For A Selfie Come True After Standing In Vegas Heat

As one of the biggest stars in the UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov has a lot of fans. However his number one fan could very well be 66-year old Nelly Gonzalez, who braved 105ºF weather to meet the former lightweight champ.

Gonzales had just one wish for her 66th birthday: to get a picture with Khabib. She had been a fan of the UFC since its inception, and the former lightweight champ is one of her favorite fighters.

So as a video posted to the UFC Twitter shows, she stood outside the UFC Apex Center in the Las Vegas heat, after driving all the way from California, holding a sign that read “Khabib plz (stop) 4 photo). This got the attention of UFC President Dana White, who arranged for her birthday wish to come true.

“I love him very much, and I just want to meet him in person,” she said.

`Khabib Nurmagomedov Makes A Birthday Wish Come True

Dana White promised Nancy that he would arrange for her to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov, and get a picture with him. The man of his word that he (sometimes) is, that is exactly what he did.

This short video was followed up with a picture of Nurmagomedov and Gonzales posing together. He was in town to coach and corner his teammate Islam Makhachev, and stopped by to make her birthday wish come true, being seen taking the photo, as well as having a FaceTime call with Dana White with the 66-year old.

This was a very sweet moment, as Khabib Nurmagomedov was able to take some time away to meet one of his biggest fans. It is clear that this was something of the upmost importance to Nancy Gonzales, given that she was willing to stand in triple digit desert heat, so it is nice to see that this paid off for her.