(VIdeo) Khabib Nurmagomedov Nearly Attacked by Unknown Man in Russia

Someone in Russia almost attacked Khabib Nurmagomedov. While the intent of the potential attack is unclear, we’re happy to report that nobody was seriously injured during the attack.

Supporters of “The Eagle” have missed the presence of Khabib inside of the UFC octagon. However, they’ve also realized that Khabib is keeping his name relevant in the world of MMA by working the media circuit and offering his opinions on the major headlines of the sport. Recently, Khabib was under fire for his controversial stance towards ring girls’ value in MMA promotions.

As a new promotion owner, some fans understood Khabib’s views due to his strict Muslim beliefs. However, more progressive fans hope that Nurmagomedov comes to grips with the ideals of women being able to pursue whatever they’d like in modern society.

“Look, I don’t want to offend anyone: Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts. What is their function? I have a question. You can show that it is the second round on the screen,” he told reporters “I realize that is a history (behind ring card girls). History knows many mistakes. We read history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion. Dana White maybe likes it. Maybe you do, too. But my name is not Dana. My name is Khabib.”

Khabib Nearly Attacked in Russia

Perhaps that’s the reason why Khabib was attacked by a random person who tried to strike him from behind. As Nurmagomedov was walking (or limping) down a hallway with an entourage, an unidentified man did his best to break through and hit Khabib. Unfortunately for him, the attack was unsuccessful.

How stupid does someone have to be to try and attack Khabib? Scumbag move, especially when he’s clearly limping away pic.twitter.com/HlrsdP4Wl0 — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) August 25, 2021

As stated above, it’s unclear who attacked Khabib or why. Especially in his home country of Russia, where he is usually treated like royalty from the Russian people. Once more details of the potential attack are released, we’ll provide more information.