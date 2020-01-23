Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Has Interesting Stipulation For Floyd Mayweather Boxing Match

Nurmagomedov Wants Special 12th Round Against Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather cashed in on Conor McGregor’s win over Donald Cerrone by teasing a rematch with the Irishman. However, he also teased a fight with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Such a bout would likely take place in a boxing ring and given how unpredictable combat sports is, it is definitely not impossible.

Nurmagomedov has been open to the prospect in the past and it’s something his father and coach Abdulmanap also seems to be interested in.

In fact, he would like to see his son face Mayweather in a boxing match, but with a special stipulation added to the 12th and final round:

“Mayweather has statistics on fights of 50 wins and zero losses,” the elder Nurmagomedov said (via TASS). “He is the greatest in boxing and he wants to fight with the same champion who did not lose a single fight, with Khabib, everything is fine, but now we have Tony Ferguson on the line. We said a long time ago: let us finish with Tony, after that we will work with [the team of Ukrainian boxer Vasily] Lomachenko for six months, then there will be a boxing fight. “We offer any day anywhere, with only one condition: 11 rounds in boxing and one in mixed martial arts (MMA). We will stand 11 rounds against the best boxer, so why not go one round according to the rules of MMA with us? But all things will happen after Tony.”

As Nurmagomedov’s father mentions, before any of this can happen, they must first get past Tony Ferguson. Nurmagomedov is scheduled to defend his title against “El Cucuy” in the UFC 249 headliner on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

Should he get past who many see as his toughest test to date, it should be interesting to see if there are any developments regarding a boxing match with Mayweather.

Regardless, it seems unlikely that “Money” would agree to that unique stipulation and he usually tends to get what he wants.