Khabib Vows to “Smash ALL of Them,” Will be Ready to Fight in July

Khabib Says He Will be Ready to Fight in July

It wasn’t Khabib Nurmagomedov’s fault that he was unable to compete at UFC 249. A global virus and travel restrictions stopped The Eagle from being able to spread his wings against Tony Ferguson. Furthermore, Khabib insisted that he would be ready to go when the virus surpassed. Instead, Ferguson elected to take an interim title match against Justin Gaethje. But now, Khabib is stating that he’ll be ready to return in July and that when he does, it’s Khabib Time.

Missing out on Khabib vs Tony

After a travel ban was placed on Russia, Khabib was stuck there and unable to compete at UFC 249. Because of that, Ferguson ended up securing a last-minute fight against Justin Gatheje. The fight will still serve as UFC 249s main event, on their upcoming card that will now happen this weekend.

However, Khabib Nurmagomedov still wants to fight Tony Ferguson. As he explained in a previous Instagram live session, he is hoping for the bout to be rescheduled for the sixth time. Now, Nurmagomedov has a timeframe in mind for when he will be available. Even though Tony believes Khabib could have made the fight in the first place.

Khabib on a July Return

Khabib took to Instagram to deliver the message. In the post, he wrote that he is prepared to fight after Ramadan ends, which is in July.

Khabib via Instagram

“I can fight anytime. Ramadan finishes May 23rd. (In) July, I’m gonna be ready. Stop talking about me. This is coronatime; when Khabib Time comes, I (will) smash all of them,” wrote Khabib.

Booking the Fight Again

More than likely, the timeline for Ferguson and Khabib to meet in July won’t add up. Unless Ferguson manages to steamroll Justin Gathje. But again, the likelihood of that happening is slim, given Gaethje’s track record of an absolute all-out warfighting style.

Should the UFC continue to try and book the matchup? Or is Khabib vs Tony the match that slipped away from the UFC’s hands?