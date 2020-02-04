Khabib: It’s ‘Irrational’ To Get Paid $100mil To ‘Beat Up That Idiot’ McGregor Again

Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Interested In Getting $100mil To Fight McGregor

Recent reports were that Khabib Nurmagomedov was only going to fight Conor McGregor for $100 million. However now he says that this is a ridiculous amount to ask for.

Khabib made it clear that he was not interested in fighting McGregor again in the near future. Initially he said that Conor should get ten wins in a row first. Then, his father and coach said that he would be willing to do it for $100 million. Things seemed interesting when Khabib’s manager said that he had recieved offers for Khabib to fight either Conor or Floyd Mayweather, in Saudi Arabia for the same price.

However, speaking at a press conference, Khabib refuted the claims he would do the fight for that price. Moreover, he said that it would be silly for him to get paid such a large amount for someone he already beat.

“Why do I need that kind of money?” Khabib said. “There are so many organizations. For example, there’s not only football for the blind, there’s sambo and other sports. Let (the UFC) give it to them if they don’t know what to do with the money. But giving me $100 million for me to beat up that idiot again? I don’t think that’s rational. “Everyone saw what happened in the octagon,” he continued. “I controlled the fight every step of the way. I did everything I wanted to him. He even gave up. How can we even discuss a rematch? We can only talk about continuing the festivities and making money. The question is, do I want that? I am focused on Tony Ferguson.”

As he says, even if Khabib is interested in fighting Conor again, he has his hands full with Tony Ferguson, at UFC 249 on April 18th.