Khabib Nurmagomedov Still Indifferent To Fighting In Las Vegas

Nurmagomedov Doesn’t Think He Will Fight In Las Vegas

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov still doesn’t appear to have any interest in competing in Las Vegas.

“The Eagle” last fought in Sin City when he defended his lightweight title against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in October 2018.

The infamous post-fight brawl took place afterward which led to Nurmagomedov temporarily losing half of his disclosed $2 million purse to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC). He was later hit with a $500,000 fine as well as a nine-month suspension.

Nurmagomedov has since made it very clear that he didn’t want to fight in Las Vegas again and it still appears to be the case.

“I don’t think so,” Nurmagomedov said at Dominance MMA media day recently when asked if he would ever consider fighting in Las Vegas. “I don’t think so, but who knows? But my opinion — if they do something, maybe I can come back.” “… They (NSAC) take almost $1 million from me, and they give me nine months, and right now I’m good with athletic commission, with everybody because I’m fighting in New York. Let’s fight in New York. New York is not bad place, I think.”

Of course, Nurmagomedov was scheduled to take on Tony Ferguson in the UFC 249 headliner on April 18 in Brooklyn, New York.

But given the current coronavirus outbreak and the restrictions on sporting events in New York, the UFC will have its work cut out if they still plan on going ahead with the event and finding a new location.

Nurmagomedov still plans on fighting Ferguson, however.