Khabib Critical of Donald Cerrone as Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 Opponent

Khabib Nurmagomedov Critical of McGregor Rematch for Beating Cerrone

Fans around the world were in awe at Conor McGregor’s UFC 246 return. Almost to the point where it really didn’t matter who Conor was facing in the return. Fans were just glad to see one of the most popular fighters of all time back inside of the octagon. However, there was a portion of fans who were skeptical of McGregors opponent. UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was also critical of the matchup.

Although Donald Cerrone is a “game” as they come, the selection of him raised a lot of eyebrows. How could a win over Cerrone justify a title shot? Was the fight designed for Conor to have an easier route to victory? Khabib wasn’t the only one who was critical of the matchup. So were lots of MMA fans around the world.

After McGregor put a beating on Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246, everyone wanted to know what was next for the Irishman. For Conor, it’s no secret that he wants another shot at the lightweight title.

Khabib Speaks on Being Critical of McGregor Rematch

And, UFC President Dana White is on board for that rematch to happen. However, Khabib was critical of that idea, believing that beating Cerrone shouldn’t secure a rematch. He spoke to the media on the subject.

Khabib: "People started talking about the rematch etc..

Even though Cerrone lost 7 of his last 10 fights.A guy fights 10 times, and losses 7 of them(grinningly), and they call him a world class fighter,a legend etc.. Okay,let him be a legend. But he was done a long time ago."

Facing Real Contenders

Khabib is the type of fighter who always wants to face the best competition available. In most cases, those are the contenders with good win streaks, great records, and incredible skill. This is why during the interview, he also stated that there are guys who deserve it more.

Guys who prove themselves in the ring with their performances are the real contenders to Khabib. And, for Nurmagomedov, that contender is certainly not Conor McGregor.