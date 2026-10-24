Kevin Vallejos Wants Volkanovski Title Fight After Sterling Test

Kevin Vallejos wants Alexander Volkanovski to retain his featherweight championship at UFC 333 so he can pursue the Australian’s belt after facing Aljamain Sterling. He is not claiming an agreed title shot.

In MMA Fighting’s October 23 interview, translated into English by the outlet, Vallejos explained his preferred route:

“If I knock Sterling out, I would like to fight Volkanovski. I would like to take the title away from Volkanovski.”

He acknowledged unbeaten Movsar Evloev’s credentials and expects a difficult defense, but favors the champion’s ability to resist takedowns and recover his feet, citing his experience against Islam Makhachev.

(1/2) Kevin Vallejos wants to be the one to detrhone Alex Volkanovski after #UFC333: "If I knock [Aljamain] Sterling out, I would like to fight Volkanovski. I would like to take the title away from Volkanovski." (🎥 @guicruzzz) pic.twitter.com/sO3KiFj8e3 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 23, 2026

A knockout of Sterling would strengthen his case, he believes, though a convincing decision demonstrating wrestling defense and sustained performance against an experienced five-round fighter could also establish his readiness. He allowed that victory might only put him in the contender conversation.

The Qatar Assignment Comes First

Sterling and Vallejos are booked for the November 21 co-main event at ABHA Arena in Doha. UFC’s October 12 announcement placed the former bantamweight champion fourth in the featherweight rankings and his opponent ninth. The listed records were 26-5 and 18-1, respectively, with the Argentine riding seven consecutive victories.

That is a different competitive hurdle from Vallejos’ first-round knockout of Josh Emmett at UFC Vegas 114 in March. The finish was his fourth UFC win. Sterling offers the opportunity to defeat a former champion higher in the divisional standings, rather than simply extend an unbeaten promotional run.

The champion has already weighed in on that test. In his October 18 Abu Dhabi interview, Volkanovski identified Sterling and Jean Silva as the closest prospective challengers. He questioned whether Vallejos could advance so quickly, while recognizing that success against a calculated veteran would demonstrate his place among the division’s best.

Silva Already Has A Relevant Win

Silva defeated Vallejos by unanimous decision on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023. The Argentine subsequently earned his UFC contract in 2024, and previously raised the possibility of a Silva rematch during the Noche UFC matchmaking changes in August.

Silva then submitted Jose Miguel Delgado with a rear-naked choke at 2:57 of round three in the September 12 main event in Glendale, Arizona, after recovering from an early knockdown. That result, which also earned a Performance of the Night award, gives the other contender recent evidence of his own.

Before either campaign can reach the champion, Volkanovski must face Evloev on October 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Their featherweight title bout headlines UFC 333; Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili contest the bantamweight championship on the same card.