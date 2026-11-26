Kevin Vallejos has put a second name alongside his pursuit of the UFC featherweight championship: Tommy McMillen. In a November 25 written post, the Argentine made the matchup a fallback if his next opportunity is not for the title, rather than announcing an agreed fight.

The proposal follows Vallejos’ unanimous-decision victory over Aljamain Sterling at UFC Qatar on November 21. That win took him to 19-1 overall and five victories from five UFC appearances. Beating a former bantamweight champion gave his championship campaign another significant result, but his latest message does not establish who the promotion will book next.

Kevin Vallejos Names Tommy McMillen As His Alternative

Vallejos retained the collective “WE” phrasing he has used in previous public exchanges and attached a BMF theme to the proposed contest. His complete initial statement was:

“If WE don’t get the title shot, WE want Tommy McMillen for the BMF”

He then answered a fan who questioned why McMillen should receive that opportunity. Vallejos described the fellow featherweight as the sort of willing, confrontational opponent he wants, contrasting that with fighters who talk aggressively but avoid competing. He did not name anyone in that criticism, so it should not be treated as an explicit callout of a third fighter.

If WE don’t get the title shot, WE want Tommy McMillen for the BMF — Kevin Vallejos (@ElChinoVallejos) November 25, 2026

Neither written post supplies a date, venue, contract or confirmation from the UFC. The BMF wording is Vallejos’ own proposal, not an announcement that the promotion has sanctioned a championship bout between them.

Tommy is the biggest gangster at 145. WE want to fight gangsters, not losers who run from fights while talking shit — Kevin Vallejos (@ElChinoVallejos) November 25, 2026

A New Request After The Sterling Win

This is a different stage of the campaign from Vallejos’ pre-Qatar ambition to challenge Alexander Volkanovski. Before facing Sterling, he wanted to turn a win over the veteran into a route toward the belt, while acknowledging that success might put him in the conversation rather than guarantee an immediate shot. He has now won that assignment and publicly identified a different opponent if the title opportunity does not follow.

Sterling, meanwhile, has already sought a rematch without waiting for Vallejos to become champion. Vallejos had offered him another meeting after a future title win. Those competing timelines remain requests from the fighters, not an official rematch booking, and the new McMillen suggestion adds another preference rather than settling the division’s matchmaking.

McMillen Brings His Own Unbeaten UFC Run

McMillen’s last completed UFC appearance was his decision win over Marwan Rahiki at Noche UFC. The three-round contest left him 12-0 professionally and 3-0 in the promotion, and earned Fight of the Night honors. It followed stoppages in his first two UFC appearances, giving Vallejos a prospective opponent with a different level of experience from Sterling.